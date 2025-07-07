July 7, 2025
The Israeli army has carried out 59 massacres in the past 100 hours in Palestine’s Gaza, killing 288 Palestinians and injuring over 1,000, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on July 7.
The attacks included relentless bombings of displacement shelters, homes, markets, medical clinics and so-called “safe zones,” targeting unarmed civilians — mostly children, women and the elderly — even as some queued for food at aid centres.