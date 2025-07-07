WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel committed 59 massacres in 100 hours in Gaza
Bombings hit shelters, homes, clinics, markets and so-called “safe zones” — targeting starving civilians, even as they queued for food.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
July 7, 2025

The Israeli army has carried out 59 massacres in the past 100 hours in Palestine’s Gaza, killing 288 Palestinians and injuring over 1,000, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on July 7.

The attacks included relentless bombings of displacement shelters, homes, markets, medical clinics and so-called “safe zones,” targeting unarmed civilians — mostly children, women and the elderly — even as some queued for food at aid centres.

