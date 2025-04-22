WORLD
Putin to host Russian-Arab summit later this year
The announcement is made as Omani sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, and Russian President Putin held talks at the Kremlin.
Putin noted that Sultan Haitham and his accompanying delegation have been invited to take part in the upcoming event. / AP
April 22, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia will host a special Russian-Arab summit later this year.

The announcement on Tuesday came during Putin's meeting at the Kremlin with the Omani sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, the first-ever state visit of the Arab country's sultan to Russia.

Putin noted that Sultan Haitham and his accompanying delegation have been invited to take part in the upcoming event.

"We are planning to host a summit between Russia and the Arab countries later this year. Many of our friends in the Arab world have expressed their support for this initiative," he said.

"Your Majesty, if your schedule allows, we would be honoured to welcome you at this summit, an important meeting between the Arab League and Russia."

The Russian leader highlighted that 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Oman.

“We share a strong history, and our contacts continue to develop. We have prepared for your visit across all sectors,” Putin said.

Steps towards energy

Putin expressed hope that further steps could be taken in the energy sector, noting that Russian companies have shown strong interest in deepening cooperation with Oman.

“Much more remains to be done in the field of trade and economic cooperation, but we now have an opportunity to expand ties in logistics, transportation, mutual investment, and agriculture,” he added.

Sultan Haitham, in turn, expressed his country’s desire to deepen its ties with Russia for the mutual benefit of both nations.

“We seek to build privileged and mutually beneficial relations with Russia in the interests of our peoples,” he said.

“This morning, we held a meeting with representatives of Russian business, and we are very interested in expanding cooperation, particularly in agriculture and trade."

"Our investment authority is already actively working with several Russian entities and departments to attract mutual investment," he said.

SOURCE:AA
