Türkiye–Syria transit corridor to open next year: Turkish trade minister
New corridor will enable Turkish trucks to reach Jordan and Gulf countries by road, says Omer Bolat.
Bolat stated that Türkiye and Jordan want to repair and renew the Hejaz railway with the coordination of the two countries. / AA
October 29, 2025

The Türkiye–Syria transit corridor will allow Turkish trucks to reach Jordan and Gulf countries by road when it is fully operational next year after issues like visa and road rehabilitation in Syria are resolved, Turkish trade minister told Anadolu Agency.

Omer Bolat stated that Turkish trucks can travel through Syria to Jordan and the Gulf since a deal signed in June, but issues like customs regulations within Syria, road rehabilitation, and visa regulations are still being worked on.

He noted that the signing for the route between Turkish and Syrian transport ministers generated excitement in Jordan. “As this road extends from Türkiye to Europe via Jordan and Syria, it is key in trade and transportation,” he said.

“As soon as we revitalise these areas with roads and railways, trade and prosperity will rapidly increase,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Bolat stated that Türkiye and Jordan want to repair and renew the Hejaz railway with the coordination of the two countries. “Hopefully the historic Hejaz railway will be operational,” he noted, saying that it would boost both freight and passenger transport.

He stated that the first round of meetings for the Türkiye–Jordan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) concluded on Wednesday, and the two parties signed a memorandum outlining the work the two countries will do together in trade, industry, agriculture, services, tourism, culture, and more.

“The agreement we signed today puts a roadmap on paper for the future agreements, activities, and programmes we will carry out,” he noted.

“The mutual trade between Türkiye and Jordan reached $1.1 billion in 2024, and it exceeded $1.4 billion so far this year, and we hope this will go over $1.6 billion by the end of the year,” he added.

Bolat stated that Turkish businesspeople and contractors should participate in the $15 billion development infrastructure projects to be launched in Jordan next year, which involve a large water project and railway construction.

“To date, Turkish contractors completed 60 projects worth $2.3 billion,” he said. “As our trade increases, so do our investments.”

