US
2 min read
Trump urges Supreme Court to stop judges from blocking his orders
Trump says judges are trying to usurp the power of the presidency, warning the country could be in trouble if they keep intervening.
Trump urges Supreme Court to stop judges from blocking his orders
So far, rulings have been issued to block or put on hold numerous Trump actions, including his bid to limit birthright citizenship, freeze federal funds and remove officials. / AA
March 20, 2025

President Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to curtail the ability of federal judges to issue injunctions blocking his administration's actions nationwide.

"STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!"

Trump said that judges are trying to assume the power of the presidency without getting votes, adding that they want the advantages but not the risks.

"Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE," he said.

Recommended

In another post, he took aim at Judge James Boasberg, saying he is doing everything in his power to "usurp the Power of Presidency."

"He is a local, unknown Judge, a Grandstander, looking for publicity, and it cannot be for any other reason because his "Rulings" are so ridiculous and inept. SAVE AMERICA!"

Federal courts are hearing more than 100 lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's initiatives.

So far, rulings have been issued to block or put on hold numerous Trump actions, including his bid to limit birthright citizenship, freeze federal funds and remove officials.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation