President Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to curtail the ability of federal judges to issue injunctions blocking his administration's actions nationwide.

"STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!"

Trump said that judges are trying to assume the power of the presidency without getting votes, adding that they want the advantages but not the risks.

"Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE," he said.