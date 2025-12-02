Hong Kong’s leader, Chief Executive John Lee, has said an independent committee led by a judge will probe the deadly fire, which left at least 151 dead.

“While criminal and fire investigations are proceeding continuously, I will establish an independent committee to conduct a comprehensive and in-depth review of the building works system and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future," Lee told a news conference on Tuesday.

To ensure the committee's “independence and credibility,” Lee added: “I will invite a judge to lead its work.”

He added that the findings by the committee would be made public.

The probe comes after Hong Kong saw the worst fire in decades last week on Wednesday in Tai Po’s Wang Fuk Court area, which continued for 43 hours, engulfing seven residential blocks, including more than 1,900 apartments.

At least 151 people were killed, officials said.