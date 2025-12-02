WORLD
Hong Kong judge to lead independent inquiry into fire that killed 151
Chief Executive John Lee announces a public review into building safety after the blaze killed at least 151 and left dozens missing, amid suspicions of substandard scaffolding and netting.
A firefighter adjusts flowers brought by people to pay respect to a victim of the deadly fire in Tai Po, in Hong Kong, China, December 2, 2025. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Hong Kong’s leader, Chief Executive John Lee, has said an independent committee led by a judge will probe the deadly fire, which left at least 151 dead.

“While criminal and fire investigations are proceeding continuously, I will establish an independent committee to conduct a comprehensive and in-depth review of the building works system and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future," Lee told a news conference on Tuesday.

To ensure the committee's “independence and credibility,” Lee added: “I will invite a judge to lead its work.”

He added that the findings by the committee would be made public.

The probe comes after Hong Kong saw the worst fire in decades last week on Wednesday in Tai Po’s Wang Fuk Court area, which continued for 43 hours, engulfing seven residential blocks, including more than 1,900 apartments.

At least 151 people were killed, officials said.

The fire spread rapidly due to the bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

Hong Kong authorities on Monday said that "substandard netting" used in housing blocs may have contributed to the recent deadly blaze.

The complex consists of eight towers with an estimated population of over 4,000 residents.

According to a report by the daily South China Morning Post on Tuesday, “39 people are still unaccounted for.”

So far, authorities have arrested 14 people, including the main contractor, an engineering consultant and a subcontractor from the scaffolding company.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
