Syria has condemned the Israeli bombing of the western Daraa province, demanding an international investigation into Tel Aviv’s violations of its sovereignty and crimes against its citizens.

At least six people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli incursion and shelling in the town of Koya in western Daraa on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday denounced “the ongoing Israeli aggression on Syrian territory, which saw a dangerous escalation in Koya town in Daraa”.

This escalation “was the latest in a series of violations that began with Israeli incursions into the Quneitra and Daraa provinces and ongoing assaults on Syrian territory”, the ministry said, calling it “a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law”.

Syria “categorically rejects these crimes” and calls for “an international investigation into the offences committed against innocents and into Israel’s violations”, the ministry asserted.