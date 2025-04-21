Pope Francis revealed his last wishes in his will, asking to be buried in a simple, unadorned tomb inside his beloved Roman basilica, Santa Maria Maggiore.

"Feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching and with lively hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only as regards the place of my burial," wrote the pope in his will dated June 29, 2022, that was published Monday by the Vatican.

"I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of the resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore," wrote the pope, who sought to visit the important Catholic sanctuary before and after every trip he took as pontiff.

In his will, Francis specified the exact spot in the side nave of the basilica for his tomb, even including an attached diagram for clarity, and said the burial expenses had been arranged in advance.

"The tomb must be on earth, simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus."