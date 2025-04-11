A US immigration judge has ruled that President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested in New York City last month.

Judge Jamee Comans of the LaSalle Immigration Court in Louisiana said on Friday that she lacked the authority to overrule a decision concerning Khalil that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made last month under a 1952 law called the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Rubio determined that Khalil should be removed because his presence in the United States has "potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences."

The judge's decision is not the final say over whether Khalil will be deported. In a separate case in New Jersey federal court, US District Judge Michael Farbiarz has blocked deportation while he considers Khalil's claim that his March 8 arrest was made in violation of the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for freedom of speech.

Khalil, a prominent figure in the pro-Palestine student protest movement that has roiled Columbia's New York City campus, was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, holds Algerian citizenship and became a US lawful permanent resident last year.

Khalil's wife is a US citizen.

His case is a high-profile test of the Republican president's efforts to deport foreign pro-Palestinian students who are in the United States legally and, like Khalil, have not been charged with any crime.

The administration has said Khalil and other international students who take part in pro-Palestinian protests are harming US foreign policy interests, citing a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that gives the secretary of state broad authority to determine when a foreign national may be deported.

Comans said Congress in that law gave the secretary of state "unilateral judgment" to make such a determination.

The judge's decision came after a 90-minute hearing held in a court located inside a jail complex for immigrants surrounded by double-fenced razor wire run by private government contractors in rural Louisiana.