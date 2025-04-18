US air strikes targeting Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen’s Hudaida province have killed at least 58 people, including health workers, and wounded at least 126 more, the Houthi group’s Al-Masirah TV channel has reported.

Thursday’s attack on the port aimed to cut off a source of supplies and funds for the Iran-backed Houthis, the US military claimed.

Washington has hammered the Houthis with near-daily air strikes since March 15 in a bid to end their attacks on civilian shipping and military vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Iran, on the other hand, condemned the attack.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei "strongly condemned the barbaric US air strike on Yemen's Ras Isa Port", describing it as "an example of aggressive crime and a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter".

The group began their attacks in late 2023, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel's army claimed on Friday they had intercepted an incoming missile from Yemen.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said: "The objective of these strikes was to degrade the economic source of power of the Houthis, who continue to exploit and bring great pain upon their fellow countrymen".

Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi earlier said the preliminary death toll stood at 20, including five paramedics.

There were also "50 wounded workers and employees at the Ras Issa oil port, following the American aggression", he said on X.

"The death toll is likely to rise as body parts are still being identified," he added.

Fireball