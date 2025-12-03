Israeli attack helicopters have opened fire with machine guns on areas in the city of Tubas and the town of Qabatiya in the northern occupied West Bank.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency that the US-made Apache helicopters fired rounds over Tubas, with gunfire heard several times during the evening.

No information was available about the targeted locations, and no injuries have been reported so far, according to the sources.

In Qabatiya, located south of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted local sources as saying that Apache helicopters fired heavy live ammunition in the Al-Zakarneh Mountain area.

WAFA noted that the area where the gunfire was directed is open and uninhabited.

Tubas governorate has witnessed over a week of brutal raids that have caused extensive destruction to infrastructure and property, in addition to hundreds of injuries to Palestinians and dozens of arrests.