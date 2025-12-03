WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli Apache helicopters open fire on Tubas, Qabatiya in occupied West Bank
Local news agency says the gunfire was directed at an open and uninhabited area.
Israeli Apache helicopters open fire on Tubas, Qabatiya in occupied West Bank
This comes amid a wide Israeli aggression across the occupied West Bank in recent days that has included raids, home demolitions and city closures. / AP
December 3, 2025

Israeli attack helicopters have opened fire with machine guns on areas in the city of Tubas and the town of Qabatiya in the northern occupied West Bank.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency that the US-made Apache helicopters fired rounds over Tubas, with gunfire heard several times during the evening.

No information was available about the targeted locations, and no injuries have been reported so far, according to the sources.

In Qabatiya, located south of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted local sources as saying that Apache helicopters fired heavy live ammunition in the Al-Zakarneh Mountain area.

WAFA noted that the area where the gunfire was directed is open and uninhabited.

Tubas governorate has witnessed over a week of brutal raids that have caused extensive destruction to infrastructure and property, in addition to hundreds of injuries to Palestinians and dozens of arrests.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills 5 Palestinians in Gaza, including journalist, in latest ceasefire breach
RECOMMENDED

Escalating aggression

The Israeli army also announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had imposed a full curfew on Qabatiya until further notice, according to a statement issued by the local municipality.

This comes amid a wide Israeli aggression across the occupied West Bank in recent days that has included raids, home demolitions and city closures.

On Tuesday, the escalation extended to the governorates of Al Khalil (Hebron) in the south, Ramallah in the centre and Nablus and Tubas in the north, where the army enforced heavy restrictions on Palestinians' daily movement, closed main roads and raided homes, disrupting public services and schools.

Israel has killed nearly 1,100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 2023, and wounded 10,700 others.

Over 20,500 people have also been detained.

In a landmark opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings