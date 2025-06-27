US senators are divided over the effectiveness of recent American air strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, with Democrats casting doubt on claims of success and Republicans defending the mission's outcome.

The reactions followed a classified briefing on the operation, which was ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticised what he described as a lack of coherent planning, saying he received no satisfactory answer when he asked about Trump's assertion that Iran's nuclear programme had been "obliterated."

"There was no coherent strategy, no end game, no plan," Schumer told reporters, calling for enforcement of the War Powers Act, a measure intended to limit a president's ability to wage military campaigns without congressional approval.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the briefing confirmed his view that the air strikes merely delayed Iran’s programme by "a handful of months."

He dismissed Trump's language as inflated, adding: "You cannot bomb knowledge out of existence, no matter how many scientists you kill."

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said the strikes inflicted "catastrophic damage" by targeting key components such as centrifuges, conversion facilities and nuclear scientists.

"We're confident because these are all single points of failure in Iran's nuclear weapons effort," Cotton said.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina agreed the strikes had been effective but warned the problem had not disappeared.

"I don't want people to think the problem is over, because it’s not," he said.

"They're going to keep trying this."

Lingering debate over strike's effectiveness

The classified briefing did little to settle the debate over whether the strikes truly damaged Iran’s nuclear capabilities or merely caused a temporary setback.

Questions continue to mount over the strategic outcome and timing of the operation.