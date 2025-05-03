TÜRKİYE
Türkiye refutes reports of overflight clearance for Israeli premier
The Turkish foreign ministry and the Centre for Countering Disinformation deny the claims that overflight permission was granted for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane.
Oncu Keceli said: "The claims that overflight permission was granted to the Israeli Prime Minister's plane are absolutely untrue. No such request has been conveyed to us either." / AA
May 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli has said that the claims suggesting overflight permission was granted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane are not true.

Keceli made a statement on Saturday regarding the allegations that overflight permission was given to Netanyahu's aircraft.

He said: "The claims that overflight permission was granted to the Israeli Prime Minister's plane are absolutely untrue. No such request has been conveyed to us either."

On the other hand, Türkiye’s Centre for Countering Disinformation has denied the claims by saying: “There is absolutely no situation involving the opening of Turkish airspace for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Azerbaijan on May 7.”

Türkiye has closed its airspace to Israeli aircraft as a result of Israel’s genocidal policies against Gaza.”

The statement underlined Ankara continues to stand by the just cause of the Palestinian people.

