TÜRKİYE
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
Mark Rutte says there is a "window of opportunity" to bring the Ukraine issue to "a better place," adds Türkiye "plays a big role here".
Rutte praised Türkiye's significant role in Istanbul peace talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. / Reuters
May 14, 2025

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised Türkiye's significant role in Istanbul peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, saying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is "an amazing leader within NATO and really respected by the colleagues."

“I think there is this window of opportunity this week, but also in the next 10 days, two weeks, to really bring the whole issue of Ukraine to a better place. Under the leadership, of course, of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, but also very much steered by the American government. And Türkiye plays a big role here,” Rutte said on Wednesday, referring to Istanbul peace talks.

On the Eurofighter sale to Türkiye, Rutte said: “I encourage not imposing restrictions on arms sales by one ally on another. This should not happen within the alliance.”

He further underlined the importance of Türkiye's defence industry to NATO, saying: “The Turkish defence industry is crucial to the overall alliance.”

“For example, in Texas, there are factories producing ammunition. They could not have done that without the close cooperation of the companies here in Türkiye. This is just one of many examples.”

The NATO chief and foreign ministers gathered in Antalya, Türkiye, for an informal two-day meeting (the NATO iFMM), which is hosted by the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

It will provide a platform for additional consultations ahead of the NATO leaders’ summit set to be held in The Hague on June 24-25, diplomatic sources said.

Week of diplomacy

This Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt the Russia-Ukraine war as their leaders are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

The potentially historic meeting represents the most advanced stage of negotiations since the two sides were brought together in March 2022 by the same mediator, Türkiye, a reflection of the level of trust Ankara enjoys with both Russia and Ukraine.

This time, it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who proposed a meeting in Türkiye, making the announcement in a Sunday press conference as he countered Ukraine and European nations’ demand for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Turkish President Erdogan confirmed Ankara’s readiness to host the discussions in a phone call with Putin the same day, followed by US President Donald Trump urging Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to “immediately” take up the Russian proposal for direct talks.

RelatedTRT Global - A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker

Central player

Within just a week, Türkiye has become a central player in several significant geopolitical crises from Europe, the Middle East to North Africa. 

Through diplomacy, military influence, or mediation efforts, Erdogan has ensured that Türkiye plays a vital role in conversations about peace, conflict, and global stability.

Despite ongoing challenges, the developments of this week highlight a shift in Ankara’s foreign policy — one defined by strategic autonomy, regional assertiveness, and a more active global presence.

As Erdogan strengthens his influence across various arenas, Türkiye is increasingly asserting itself as a rising middle power with international impact.

