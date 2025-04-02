WORLD
EU chief says ready to respond to new US tariffs but open to talks
Ursula von der Leyen says EU is preparing for further countermeasures to protect European interests and businesses if negotiations with the US fail.
FILE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
April 2, 2025

The EU is ready to respond to sweeping new US tariffs, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Thursday, but urged US President Donald Trump to address his concerns through dialogue.

"I deeply regret this choice," von der Leyen said. "There seems to be no order in the disorder. No clear path through the complexity and chaos that is being created as all US trading partners are hit."

She added that the EU was "prepared to respond".

"We are now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail," von der Leyen said.

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs Wednesday on major trade partners China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day".

The figure for the EU was 20 percent, and comes after Trump had previously slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium imports as well as cars and auto parts.

The bloc has, however, pushed strongly to resolve Trump's trade concerns through dialogue, and von der Leyen left the door open again Thursday.

"There is an alternative path. It is not too late to address concerns through negotiations," she said.

Von der Leyen made her comments in English, French and German in a video address from Uzbekistan where she will attend the EU-Central Asia summit this week.

Von der Leyen said the new tariffs would hurt consumers around the world.

"It will be felt immediately. Millions of citizens will face higher grocery bills. Medication will cost more as well as transportation. Inflation will go up," she warned.

There are also concerns in Europe that Trump's higher customs duties will lead to a flood of cheap goods from other countries, especially China.

Von der Leyen said the EU would be "watching closely what indirect effects these tariffs could have" and vowed to protect the continent's industries.

"Europe will stand at the side of those directly impacted," she promised.

Bernd Lange, who leads the EU parliament's trade committee, slammed Trump's "unjustified, illegal and disproportionate measures".

"I do hope this administration is genuinely interested in engaging with the EU, but I am not confident," Lange added in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
