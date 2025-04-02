The EU is ready to respond to sweeping new US tariffs, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Thursday, but urged US President Donald Trump to address his concerns through dialogue.

"I deeply regret this choice," von der Leyen said. "There seems to be no order in the disorder. No clear path through the complexity and chaos that is being created as all US trading partners are hit."

She added that the EU was "prepared to respond".

"We are now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail," von der Leyen said.

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs Wednesday on major trade partners China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day".

The figure for the EU was 20 percent, and comes after Trump had previously slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium imports as well as cars and auto parts.

The bloc has, however, pushed strongly to resolve Trump's trade concerns through dialogue, and von der Leyen left the door open again Thursday.

"There is an alternative path. It is not too late to address concerns through negotiations," she said.