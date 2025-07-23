US President Donald Trump has accused former president Barack Obama of orchestrating a coup against him, suggesting there should be "severe consequences" and urging authorities to "go after" him.

Speaking alongside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump responded to a question about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell by shifting the focus to Obama.

"The witch hunt that you should be talking about is that they caught President Obama," he said.

"What they did to this country...starting in 2016 but...going up to 2020...they tried to rig the election, and they got caught, and there should be very severe consequences for that," said Trump.

He also accused Obama of direct involvement, asserting: "Obama's been caught directly...His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed."

Trump suggested that what officials have in hand is more than evidence but "irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama...was trying to lead a coup."

He claimed that Obama, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former president Joe Biden, was behind a criminal operation and Obama was the "ring leader."

"What they did in 2016 and 2020 is criminal at the highest level," he added.

"They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever even imagined, even in other countries," he said.