TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Ukraine, European allies meet ahead of Istanbul peace talks with Russia
Ukrainian delegation stresses full ceasefire, leaders’ summit in pre-meeting consultations with Germany, Italy, and UK
Ukraine, European allies meet ahead of Istanbul peace talks with Russia
Delegations arrived in Istanbul for a second round of direct negotiations with Russia. / AA
June 2, 2025

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya and delegation member Oleksandr Bevz have met with representatives of Germany, Italy, and the UK in Istanbul to align positions before direct talks with Russia.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, the meeting aimed to coordinate views on the agenda items of the Ukraine-Russia negotiations.

Ukrainian delegates emphasised their commitment to peace and stressed the need for a full ceasefire, a potential summit at the leadership level, and humanitarian confidence-building measures.

“The sides coordinated positions ahead of today’s meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations,” Tykhyi said on social media.

The Ukrainian delegation’s call for a “leaders’ meeting” and ceasefire comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, with Türkiye hosting the latest round of talks as a mediator.

RelatedTRT Global - World awaits Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul amid escalating conflict

Ukraine willing to "take the necessary steps for peace"

Recommended

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was willing to "take the necessary steps for peace", ahead of talks on Monday.

"We are ready to take the necessary steps for peace," he said at a meeting with NATO leaders in Lithuania, adding that if Russia undermined the Istanbul talks and there was no result then "new sanctions are urgently, urgently needed".

Ukraine’s delegation arrived in Istanbul on Monday for a second round of direct negotiations with Russia.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Monday's negotiations are scheduled to begin at 1000GMT and will take place at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh