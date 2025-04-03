The Trump administration is planning to halt more than half a billion dollars in contracts and grants awarded to Brown University, adding to a list of Ivy League colleges that have had their federal money threatened as a result of their responses to alleged anti-Semitism, a White House official has said.

Nearly $510 million in federal contracts and grants are on the line, said the official on Thursday, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the plan and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In an email on Thursday to campus leaders, Brown University’s Provost Frank Doyle said the university was aware of "troubling rumors" about government action on its research money.

"At this moment, we have no information to substantiate any of these rumors," Doyle said.

It comes two days after Trump administration halted research grants at Princeton University.

Princeton said the government froze several dozen research grants to the school. The Trump administration is also reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard University.

Dozens of other universities are facing federal investigations following a wave of pro-Palestine and anti-genocide protests last year, but the administration has focused special attention on elite colleges.