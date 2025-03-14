A deafening sound of whistles and vuvuzelas echoed throughout downtown Belgrade on Saturday as Serbia's capital geared up for a major rally against President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

Huge crowds have been converging on downtown Belgrade for the gathering seen as a culmination of months of almost daily anti-corruption protests that have posed the biggest challenge to Vucic's 13-year rule in Serbia.

Reflecting mounting tensions, police said they arrested a man who rammed his car into protesters in a Belgrade suburb, injuring three people.

Ahead of the demonstration, Vucic repeatedly warned of alleged plans for unrest while threatening arrests and harsh sentences for any incidents.

In an apparent effort to prevent people from attending the rally, Belgrade city transport was cancelled Saturday while huge columns of cars jammed the roads leading into the capital.

The transport company said the cancellation was made "for security reasons".

On Friday evening, tens of thousands of people staged a joyous welcome for the students who have been marching or cycling for days from across Serbia toward Belgrade for the main rally on Saturday afternoon.

From early morning, people started assembling in various parts of the city, preparing to march toward the centre.

Fuelling fears of clashes, Vucic's supporters have been camping in central Belgrade in front of his headquarters.