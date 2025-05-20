US President Donald Trump has said that he has selected the "architecture" for his long-promised "Golden Dome" missile defence program, projecting a cost of $175 billion over the next three years.

“The Golden Dome will integrate with our existing defence capabilities and should be fully operational before the end of my term,” Trump said on Tuesday, adding that the system will be able to intercept missiles launched from anywhere in the world — even from space.

The project will begin with an initial investment of $25 billion, included in Trump’s sweeping new spending and tax-cut legislation.