WORLD
2 min read
Driver rams car into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, killing at least two
Authorities push alert on Katwarn app telling people in Mannheim to avoid city’s downtown area due to big police deployment.
Driver rams car into crowd in Germany's Mannheim, killing at least two
Ambulance vehicles are parked near the scene after a car drove into a crowd, in Mannheim, Germany, March 3, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 3, 2025

A car driven into a crowd in southwest Germany on Monday killed two people, authorities said, adding they had arrested a 40-year-old German man after the incident.

"Two people died from their injuries and several others are seriously injured," Baden-Wuerttemberg state's Interior Minister Thomas Strobl said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said that a driver drove into a group of people in Paradeplatz, a pedestrianised street in Mannheim.

He said “several” people were injured but police can’t yet specify how many were hurt and how badly they were hurt.

“We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested,” he said. “We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators.”

Earlier, a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as “a life-threatening deployment situation”.

Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianised street in Mannheim, which has a population of 326,000 and lies 85 kilometres (52 miles) south of Frankfurt.

Recommended

Mannheim University Hospital says it has prepared everything for a possible mass casualty incident, German news agency dpa reported. The hospital has implemented its disaster and emergency plan to prepare for the care of the injured.

A total of eight trauma teams have been made available, both for adults and children, dpa reported.

“Postponable operations that had not yet begun were immediately removed from the operation plan in order to create additional operating capacity,” the university hospital told dpa. The capacities in the intensive care units have also been increased.

Authorities pushed an alert on the Katwarn app telling people in Mannheim to avoid the city’s downtown area due to a big police deployment. Katwarn is used by officials to communicate information about major emergencies such as thunderstorms, militant attacks or fires.

Across Germany, lots of people took a long weekend off to celebrate carnival, including Rose Monday, when many cities hold parades. Mannheim’s street parade already took place, on Sunday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan