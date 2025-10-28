AMERICAS
US strikes kill 14 on alleged Pacific drug boats: Pentagon
Hegseth says three international-waters strikes killed 14 suspected narco-terrorists, left one survivor, and caused no US casualties.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks aboard aircraft carrier USS George Washington during President Trump’s visit to Yokosuka naval base in Japan. / Reuters
October 28, 2025

US forces killed 14 people in strikes that destroyed four alleged drug-smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, bringing the death toll from Washington's anti-narcotics campaign to at least 57.

"A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no US forces harmed," Hegseth said on Tuesday in a post on X about strikes carried out the day before.

Next: Anti-cartel operations on land

Hegseth said that the vessels were known by their intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics.

He added that eight men were aboard the first vessel hit, four men aboard the second and three on the third.

“All strikes were in international waters with no US forces harmed,” Hegseth said.

The US Southern Command immediately initiated standard search-and-rescue (SAR) protocols for the survivor and Mexican SAR authorities accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue, the statement added.

On Thursday, Trump said that his administration plans to brief the US Congress on operations against drug cartels and that even though he did not need a declaration of war, operations against cartels on land would be next.

The US military has been increasing its presence in the Caribbean, including deployments of guided-missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and thousands of troops.

SOURCE:AFP, TRT World
