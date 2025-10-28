US forces killed 14 people in strikes that destroyed four alleged drug-smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, bringing the death toll from Washington's anti-narcotics campaign to at least 57.

"A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no US forces harmed," Hegseth said on Tuesday in a post on X about strikes carried out the day before.

Hegseth said that the vessels were known by their intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics.

He added that eight men were aboard the first vessel hit, four men aboard the second and three on the third.