Over 1,200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Palestinian officials denounce the move as part of a growing pattern, with over 13,000 settlers having stormed the site in early 2025 alone.
April 15, 2025

Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, marking the third day of the Jewish religious holiday of Passover, a Palestinian official said.

The official with the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said on Tuesday that at least 1,220 illegal settlers had entered the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police since morning.

Witnesses said the settlers entered through the Al-Mugharbah Gate area, west of the holy mosque.

Around 1,149 illegal settlers broke into the complex on Monday and 494 others on Sunday to mark the week-long holiday.

Exodus

Passover commemorates the ‘Israelites’ exodus from Egypt’ during the time of Prophet Moses and is considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, illegal settlers raided the mosque 21 times last month, when Muslims celebrated the holy month of Ramadan.

Figures released by the Jerusalem governor showed that 13,064 illegal Jewish settlers stormed the mosque in the first quarter of 2025.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound almost daily, except Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
