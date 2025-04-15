Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, marking the third day of the Jewish religious holiday of Passover, a Palestinian official said.

The official with the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said on Tuesday that at least 1,220 illegal settlers had entered the flashpoint site under the protection of Israeli police since morning.

Witnesses said the settlers entered through the Al-Mugharbah Gate area, west of the holy mosque.

Around 1,149 illegal settlers broke into the complex on Monday and 494 others on Sunday to mark the week-long holiday.

Exodus

Passover commemorates the ‘Israelites’ exodus from Egypt’ during the time of Prophet Moses and is considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.