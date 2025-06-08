BIZTECH
1 min read
Meta eyes over $10B deal with Scale AI in tech investment — report
Meta is in talks to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Scale AI, though final terms are still under negotiation.
Meta eyes over $10B deal with Scale AI in tech investment — report
Last valued at nearly $14 billion, Scale AI also provides a platform for researchers to exchange AI-related information. / AA
June 8, 2025

Meta Platforms is in talks to make an investment that could exceed $10 billion in artificial intelligence startup Scale AI, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The terms of the deal were not yet finalised and could still change, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Scale AI declined to comment and Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Founded in 2016, Scale AI is a data labelling startup backed by tech giants Nvidia, Amazon and Meta.

Recommended

Last valued at nearly $14 billion, Scale AI also provides a platform for researchers to exchange AI-related information, with contributors in more than 9,000 cities and towns.

RelatedTRT Global - What Meta break-up means for your feeds, friends and family chats

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom