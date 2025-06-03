A surveillance drone was seen hovering over the Madleen, a civilian aid vessel sailing toward Gaza, late on Monday night. According to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the incident occurred 68 kilometres off Greek territorial waters.

In a statement, the coalition said the drone — now identified as a Hellenic Coast Guard Heron — has since departed. All 12 individuals aboard the Madleen are safe.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our live updates and supported those on the Madleen,” the group said. “This is a peaceful act of civil resistance. All volunteers and crew aboard Madleen are trained in nonviolence.”

Later, another drone was reportedly seen hovering over the ship.

The boat, which departed Sicily on Sunday, is carrying humanitarian aid including baby formula, nappies, flour, rice, sanitary products, water filters, and medical supplies.

It is part of an international effort organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza — a siege widely condemned by rights groups and legal experts.

Israel says it is 'prepared' to block Gaza aid flotilla

Israel’s military, meanwhile, has said it is prepared to block the Madleen, as it sails toward Gaza. The statement follows growing international concern over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the besieged enclave amid Israel’s brutal carnage.