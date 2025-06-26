Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made his first public statement on Thursday after the US announced a ceasefire to end Israel-Iran clashes.

He said that Iran achieved victory over Israel.

“With all that clamour, with all those claims, the Zionist regime, under the blows of the Islamic Republic, has almost collapsed and been crushed,” Khamenei said in a televised message to the Iranian people posted on his official X account.

“I offer my congratulations on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime,” he added.

Never surrender

He also said that Iran will 'never surrender' to the US and that the United States has "gained nothing" from its attacks during the conflict with Israel.