Türkiye, UK, and France hold high-level defence talks amid shifting European security landscape
Turkish Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak met with his counterparts, France’s Thierry Burkhard and Britain’s Tony Radakin, to discuss strategic responses to ongoing security threats.
Paris Defence and Strategy Forum / others
March 13, 2025

Top military officials from Türkiye, Britain, and France have gathered in Paris to discuss defence and security challenges in Europe, with a strong focus on supporting Ukraine.

On Thursday, Turkish Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak met with his counterparts, France’s Thierry Burkhard and Britain’s Tony Radakin, to align strategic responses to ongoing security threats.

General Burkhard highlighted a "convergence of views on the need to provide a solid response to support Ukraine" and ensure the stability of Europe.

The meeting follows a larger summit in Paris earlier this week, where over 30 countries deliberated on Ukraine’s security, notably without US representation.

Türkiye’s growing role in European security

The high-level meetings in Paris underscore Türkiye’s increasing importance in the evolving European security framework. As a key NATO ally, Türkiye possesses the second-largest army in the alliance after the US and maintains strong defence ties across Europe.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict while enhancing its defence cooperation with European countries.

Ankara’s diplomatic engagement with both Kiev and Moscow makes it a crucial player in efforts to maintain regional stability.

Türkiye and the UK discuss bilateral defence ties in Ankara

In a parallel diplomatic effort, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler hosted UK Defence Secretary John Healey in Ankara. The two defence chiefs exchanged views on strengthening defence and security cooperation and later chaired inter-delegation talks.

These discussions took place amid growing concerns that the United States may scale back its military presence in Europe, pushing European nations to take greater responsibility for their own defence.

Reports suggest that Washington is considering a reduction of approximately 20,000 troops from Europe, further emphasising the need for closer security collaboration among European nations.

Shaping the future of European defence

As European nations increase their defence budgets and seek greater cooperation, Türkiye's role as a security partner is becoming more critical. Beyond its NATO obligations, Türkiye has developed a strong domestic defence industry, making it a valuable contributor to European security initiatives.

With security concerns mounting over Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and uncertainties surrounding US commitments, Türkiye’s engagement in European defence strategies is set to deepen.

The recent meetings in Paris and Ankara signal a collective push toward fortifying regional security in the face of evolving global challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
