US President Donald Trump has awarded Boeing a contract to build the US Air Force's most sophisticated fighter jet, known as Next Generation Air Dominance.

The NGAD programme will replace Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor with a crewed aircraft built to enter combat alongside drones.

The 47th president, who announced the award on Friday at the White House with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force leadership, said with a grin that the new fighter would be named the F-47.

General David Allvin, chief of staff of the Air Force, said, "We're going to write the next generation of modern aerial warfare with this." And Hegseth said the future fleet "sends a very clear, direct message to our allies that we’re not going anywhere."

The plane's design remains a closely held secret, but would likely include stealthiness, advanced sensors, and cutting-edge engines.

The engineering and manufacturing development contract is worth more than $20 billion. Boeing will eventually receive hundreds of billions of dollars in orders over the contract's multi-decade lifetime.

For Boeing, the win marks a reversal of fortune for a company that has struggled on both the commercial and defence sides of its business. It is a major boost for its St. Louis, Missouri, fighter jet production business.

Pentagon says the jet will have stealth and penetration capabilities that far exceed those of its current fleet and are essential in a potential conflict with China.

Drone and space warfare

Critics have questioned the cost and the necessity of the programme as the Pentagon is still struggling to fully produce its current most advanced jet, the F-35, which is expected to cost taxpayers more than $1.7 trillion over its lifespan.