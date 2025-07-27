Wildfires burning across Türkiye have killed over a dozen people and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands, as authorities mount a large-scale response to contain the blazes amid scorching heat and strong winds.

According to the latest official reports, wildfires remain active at least seven provinces including Karabuk, Antalya, Mersin, Ankara, and Kahramanmaras where rugged terrain and dry vegetation have hampered firefighting efforts.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said major blazes in Silifke (Mersin), Serik (Antalya), and the Usak–Sivasli region have been brought under control, while cooling operations are still underway in Gazipasa, Antalya.

Fires also broke out near residential areas in Bursa, Türkiye’s fourth-largest city early Sunday, prompting the closure of major roads and the evacuation of surrounding villages.



Türkiye ramps up wildfire response

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a post on social media, said the country was waging a full-scale fight on both land and air put out the fires.

“Türkiye is carrying out a massive operation against forest fires by land and air,” Erdogan wrote on X.

“We remain on alert day and night with 27 aircraft, 105 helicopters, nearly 6,000 ground vehicles, 25,000 heroic forestry personnel, and 132,000 volunteers.”

In its latest update, Türkiye’s disaster response agency AFAD said 8,269 livestock animals were relocated from at-risk areas in Afyonkarahisar, Bilecik, Eskisehir, Antalya, Usak, Sakarya, and Karabuk.

Damage assessments were conducted in Karabuk, Sakarya, Bilecik, Antalya, Mersin, Usak, and Kahramanmaras, covering 56 homes, four barns, nine haylofts, and 10 storage units.

Authorities said support has been extended to affected households.

On Saturday, the government said it had responded to 84 separate fires across the country the previous day, 36 in forested areas and 48 outside them.

“We are going through high-risk days,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Yumakli said in remarks shared by the Turkish Communications Directorate on X.

“This will not be over in two or three days. We must remain on alert until at least October 2025 and not just us, but all of our citizens must remain vigilant.”