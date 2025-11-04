The United States will look at "flexibility" for US troops stationed in South Korea to operate against regional threats, but the core of the alliance with Seoul will remain focused on deterring North Korea, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday.

He spoke alongside his South Korean counterpart during a visit to South Korea that earlier included a trip to the Demilitarised Zone on the border with North Korea.

When asked whether the 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea might be used in any conflicts beyond the peninsula, including with China, Hegseth told a briefing that protecting against North Korea is the goal of the alliance.

"But there's no doubt that flexibility for regional contingency is something we would take a look at," he said.

Hegseth said the two sides were still working on a joint communique expected to address talks about defence costs and other issues, adding they had discussed South Korea making greater military investments.

The allies had also agreed to have South Korea maintain and repair US ships, allowing them to stay in the area and be ready if needed, Hegseth said.

Related North Korea test-fires cruise missiles ahead of Trump’s South Korea visit - TRT World

North fired artillery rockets during Hegseth visit: South Korea

North Korea fired multiple artillery rockets an hour before Hegseth visited the border separating it from the South, Seoul's military said on Tuesday.