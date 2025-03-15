US President Donald Trump has invoked a centuries-old law last used during World War II to intern Japanese residents to target a Venezuelan criminal gang.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is a wartime authority that allows a president to detain or deport citizens of an enemy nation, and has been invoked three times.

Now, Trump, who has promised supporters an aggressive drive to deport thousands of undocumented migrants, will attempt to use the law against Venezuelan drug gang Tren de Aragua.

In a proclamation published on Saturday, the White House claimed that the transnational criminal organisation is “closely linked to the government of Venezuela.”

Trump finds that Tren de Aragua is "conducting irregular warfare against the territory of the United States both directly and at the direction, clandestine or otherwise, of the Maduro regime."