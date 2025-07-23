BlackRock has asked its staff visiting China for business trips to use temporary loaner phones and avoid using company laptops, Bloomberg News reported, citing an internal memo.

The world's largest asset manager told its staff that using company-issued employee devices, including iPhones and iPads, is not permitted, the report said on Tuesday.

BlackRock also barred the use of company laptops or remote access via virtual private networks, the report said, adding that employees will not have access to the BlackRock network during personal travel in China.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BlackRock did not respond to a request for comment.