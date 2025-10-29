President Donald Trump has announced that South Korea has agreed to a sweeping economic and defence package with the US.

"South Korea has agreed to pay the USA 350 Billion Dollars for a lowering of the Tariffs charged against them by the United States," he said on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

Additionally, he said South Korea agreed to buy US oil and gas "in vast quantities" and investments into the US by South Korean companies and businessmen will exceed $600 billion.