The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday expressed concern over recent reports of "mass killings, rapes, and other crimes" by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from Sudan's Al Fasher, which it seized on October 26, warning the acts may constitute "war crimes and crimes against humanity."

In a statement, the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC expressed its "profound alarm and deepest concern" over the reports of "mass killings, rapes, and other crimes allegedly committed during the course" of the RSF attacks.

"Such acts, if substantiated, may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute," the statement said, adding that they are "part of a broader pattern of violence that has afflicted the entire Darfur region since April 2023," when the civil war between the army and the paramilitary RSF began.

Saying that the ICC has jurisdiction over crimes being committed in the ongoing conflict in Darfur, it reminded that the office is investigating crimes allegedly committed in the area since the outbreak of hostilities.