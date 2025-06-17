Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned Israel for its recent actions targeting media personnel, calling the attacks "barbaric" and a "heinous assault on the freedom of the press”.

In a statement on Monday, Altun denounced Israel’s strike on Iranian state TV, where journalists and civilians were reportedly killed.

"Israel's attack on the official news agency IRNA, targeting journalists and civilians, is an outright massacre. Attacking journalists and media personnel is barbaric," he said in a post on X.

Altun expressed his condolences to the Iranian journalists killed and accused the Israeli government of having lost its legitimacy as a state due to its repeated violations of international norms.

“We call on the international community to take action against Israel's aggression and reckless behaviour that is setting the region ablaze,” he added.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye slams Israel’s strikes on Iran as ‘barbaric aggression’ and a threat to global peace

‘Lawless actions’

In a separate statement, Altun also condemned the Israeli police for disrupting the live broadcast of TRT Arabi correspondent Fehmi Shtewe and his team in the northern city of Haifa.