AFRICA
Democratic Republic of Congo and rebels agree to work on truce during Doha talks
By mutual agreement, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities, says statement.
M23 has intensified its offensive since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu. / AP
April 24, 2025

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), a rebel movement that includes M23 rebels, agreed to work towards a truce with the Democratic Republic of Congo government during recent talks brokered by Qatar in Doha, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday.

The decision was reached in the spirit of mutual understanding and a shared commitment to resolving the conflict in eastern DRC through peaceful means, it said.

It said “after frank and constructive discussions” government representatives and the AFC/M23 “agreed to work towards concluding a truce that would contribute to the effectiveness of the ceasefire.”

According to the statement, by mutual agreement, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities which would pave the way for constructive dialogue to restore lasting peace in DRC and the region.

The M23, at the centre of the conflict in eastern DRC, has intensified its offensive since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Heeding ceasefire

In March, the Congolese military and the rebels announced a decision to heed a ceasefire called for by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during talks mediated by the Emir of Qatar on March 18 in Doha.

But this has since been violated, with fighting being reported in several localities in North Kivu province.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

The recent escalation has forced Congolese civilians to cross the border into neighbouring countries seeking safety. Nearly 120,000 people have so far arrived in Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda, according to the UN.

