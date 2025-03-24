US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing tariffs on countries importing Venezuelan oil.

According to the order, from April 2, a tariff of 25 percent may be imposed on all goods imported into the US from any country that imports Venezuelan oil, whether directly from Venezuela or indirectly through third parties.

The order said on Monday the actions and policies of "the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat" to the national security and foreign policy of the US.

Early Monday, Trump announced that he would be imposing a "secondary" tariff on Venezuela over allegations that Caracas covertly sent tens of thousands of gang members to the US.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US will not tolerate any third countries or their oil companies producing, extracting or exporting oil and oil-related products with "the Maduro regime" in Venezuela.

"This is a regime that has consistently stolen elections, pillaged from its people, and colluded with our enemies. Any country that allows its companies to produce, extract, or export from Venezuela will be subject to new tariffs, and any companies will be subject to sanctions," he said on X.

US still buying oil from Venezuela