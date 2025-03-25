Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has criticised a planned US delegation visit to Greenland, a Danish territory coveted by President Donald Trump, as putting "unacceptable pressure" on both the territory and her country.

The visit, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, will be led by Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, and include White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

President Donald Trump reiterated his suggestion that the US should take over Greenland, saying the vast island was important for US national security.

Frederiksen has rejected the proposal.

"I have to say that it is unacceptable pressure being placed on Greenland and Denmark in this situation. And it is pressure that we will resist," she told Danish broadcasters DR and TV2.

Greenland's acting head of government, Mute Egede, has labelled the visit a "provocation," as it coincides with government coalition talks and municipal elections scheduled for the following week.

‘Trump wants Greenland’

Since Donald Trump Jr.'s private visit to the mineral-rich island in January, Trump has consistently discussed the US annexation of Greenland.