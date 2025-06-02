South Korea's liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to win the country's snap presidential election, according to a joint exit poll by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS on Tuesday.

The results, which are not verified independently, put Lee at 51.7 percent and his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo at 39.3 percent, though the exit poll has in previous elections mostly been in line with the final results.

South Koreans headed to the polls to cast ballots in a snap presidential election triggered by the ouster of former conservative leader Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

The voting began at 6 am on Tuesday at 14,295 polling stations nationwide and closed at 8 pm.



Hours before the voting began at 6 am local time, the candidates made their final sprint to gain voters a day ahead of the election, Yonhap News reported.

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party and ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo converged on the capital Seoul in their final push to shore up last-minute support.

Frontrunner Lee wrapped up his campaign in Seoul with a major rally in Yeouido Park, where tens of thousands of his supporters gathered, waving blue balloons.

Recalling the December 3 martial law declaration, he called on voters “to end the insurrection through voting”.