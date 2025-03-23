US air strikes hit a residential building in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday night amid reports of fatalities, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported several people were killed and injured in the strikes that targeted the Asr neighbourhood of the Maeen district in Sanaa.

The broadcaster said US warplanes also launched air strikes in Hudaida in western Yemen, but no information was yet available regarding injuries.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Houthi group said that US warplanes staged two air strikes on the outskirts of Saada province in northern Yemen.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

At least 79 people were killed and over 100 others injured in US air strikes in Yemen since Thursday, according to Houthi figures.