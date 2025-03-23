WORLD
US raids hit Sanaa residential building, casualties reported
At least 79 people were killed and over 100 others injured in US air strikes in Yemen since Thursday, according to Houthi figures.
Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered a “major offensive” against the Houthis in Yemen and later threatened to “whip them out completely.” / AFP
March 23, 2025

US air strikes hit a residential building in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday night amid reports of fatalities, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported several people were killed and injured in the strikes that targeted the Asr neighbourhood of the Maeen district in Sanaa.

The broadcaster said US warplanes also launched air strikes in Hudaida in western Yemen, but no information was yet available regarding injuries.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the Houthi group said that US warplanes staged two air strikes on the outskirts of Saada province in northern Yemen.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

At least 79 people were killed and over 100 others injured in US air strikes in Yemen since Thursday, according to Houthi figures.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said that his group’s forces engaged in hours-long clashes with the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other “hostile warships” in the Red Sea.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered a “major offensive” against the Houthis in Yemen and later threatened to “whip them out completely.”

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with Gaza.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.

