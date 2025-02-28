The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation is set to approve a bill on Sunday that would allow Tel Aviv to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank to East Jerusalem and establish a "Metropolitan Jerusalem" under Israeli sovereignty, in clear violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The bill "proposes the creation of 'metropolitan Jerusalem,' which would incorporate nearby West Bank settlements, fully annexing them to Israel," the Haaretz daily claimed in its report on Friday.

It added that the Ministerial Committee for Legislation is expected "to approve on Sunday a bill that will enable the annexation of occupied West Bank settlements around Jerusalem."

According to Haaretz, the bill, if approved by the Knesset or Israeli parliament in its three legal readings, could establish a "metropolitan Jerusalem" that includes settlements in East Jerusalem such as "Ma'ale Adumim, Givat Ze'ev, Efrat, and Ma'ale Mikhmas."

‘Illegal annexation’

If the bill is approved, it will pave the way for the right-wing government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out more annexations of Palestinian lands.