Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Shin Bet’s Ronen Bar of "blackmail" after Bar's predecessor, Nadav Argaman, said he is sitting on a trove of information on the premier and that he would share it with the public.

"Never, in the entire history of Israel and in the entire history of democracies, has the former head of the secret organisation carried out live blackmail threats against a sitting prime minister," Netanyahu said on X on Thursday.

"This crime joins a whole campaign of blackmail with threats through media briefings in recent days, conducted by the current head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar."

Netanyahu claimed that the goal of this is to prevent him from rebuilding the organisation, which he blamed for October 7.

"Let it be clear: Mafia-style criminal threats will not deter me. I will do what is necessary to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel," he added

'Devoid of any truth'