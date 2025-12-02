Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that preliminary settlement proposals for Ukraine prepared by the administration of US President Donald Trump constitute "a solid foundation" for a final agreement.

Addressing a press briefing in Moscow on Tuesday, Peskov said Europe's current stance poses the primary obstacle to a settlement.

"We do not communicate with Europeans. We have no dialogue, not a single word. How can you determine the position of your colleagues on such a complex issue if you do not communicate with each other? This is our biggest problem," he said.

Comparing US and EU positions, Peskov said European countries talk of waging war until "the last Ukrainian” while the Trump administration is "making tremendous efforts" to settle the situation.

"Russia wants peace, but its concerns must be taken into account. We must achieve our goals, and we must eliminate the underlying causes of the military operation that we initiated," he stressed.

"The Trump plan is a very good basis for this (settlement), and we hope that we will be able to stick to this basis."

Regarding President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, scheduled for Tuesday evening, Peskov confirmed it would take place on Tuesday at 1400 GMT.

‘Kiev's war machine’

On the topic of seizing Russia's frozen assets, Peskov accused Europeans of wanting to steal Russian funds to support Kiev's "war machine".