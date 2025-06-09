WORLD
3 min read
Canada vows to meet NATO defence spending target to curb reliance on US
According to PM Mark Carney, Canada should no longer send three-fourth of the defence capital spending to America.
Canada vows to meet NATO defence spending target to curb reliance on US
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa / Reuters
June 9, 2025

Canada this year will meet NATO’s target of spending two percent of its GDP on defence, the country’s prime minister has announced, calling it a necessary step amid growing global instability and Canada’s over-dependence on the US.

Calling Canada “too reliant on the United States”, Mark Carney told a news conference in Toronto on Monday that it will hit the two percent GDP target “half a decade ahead of schedule. And we will further accelerate our investments in years to come”.

Carney warned that global threats are “unravelling the rules-based international order” and that middle powers like Canada must adapt.

RelatedTRT Global - Canada's new PM Carney says his country will never be part of US

“Threats from a more dangerous and divided world are unravelling the rules-based international order, an order that was fused by the settlements at the end of the Second World War and the end of the Cold War, an order on which Canada has relied for longer than many of our lifetimes,” he said.

Highlighting growing strategic competition and recent controversial steps by the US, Carney said: “Now the United States is beginning to monetise its hegemony, charging for access to its markets and reducing its relative contribution to our collective security.”

Saying that Canada must play a more active role in shaping a secure and prosperous world, he added that Canada “can help create a new era of integration between like-minded partners that maximises mutual support over mutual dependency, a new system of cooperation that promotes greater resilience, rather than merely a quest for greater efficiency.”

Recommended

“Now we can aspire to such a world, but aspiration without effort is just empty rhetoric,” Carney said.

Carney further pledged reforms in procurement and a focus on domestic manufacturing to strengthen defence capabilities.

RelatedTRT Global - Canada pauses some counter-tariffs against US

“We should no longer send three-quarters of our defence capital spending to America,” he said, adding that Canada “will invest in new submarines, aircraft, ships, armed vehicles and artillery, as well as new radar drones and sensors to monitor the sea floor and the Arctic”.

Carney also announced the creation of a new defence procurement agency “guided by that new defence industrial strategy” and overseen by a new Cabinet-level official.

Noting Canada’s geographic vulnerability, he said: “The long-held view that Canada’s geographic location will protect us is becoming increasingly archaic. Threats which felt far away and remote are now immediate and acute.”

“We want a more reliable world, we need a stronger Canada,” he said, stressing that “there can be no true security without economic prosperity.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting