Türkiye's Yilmaz, UN's Guterres discuss regional, global issues on COP30 sidelines in Brazil
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz says Türkiye remains committed to fair and inclusive cooperation with the UN.
Turkish vice president meets UN chief Guterres at COP30 in Brazil / AA
November 7, 2025

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met on Friday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the COP30 climate crisis conference in Belem, Brazil.

The two discussed a range of global and regional issues, Yilmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“In our meeting, we comprehensively addressed shared agenda items such as global peace, humanitarian crises, climate action, regional stability, and the strengthening of multilateralism,” he added.

The vice president emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with the UN.

Referring to Türkiye’s candidacy to host the COP31 climate summit, Yilmaz reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to work closely with the UN and all participating nations.

“As Türkiye, we confirmed that, should we host COP31, we will strongly maintain a fair, inclusive, transparent, and coordinated cooperation with the UN and all parties,” he said.

“We will continue to make constructive contributions at every level to partnerships for global peace.”

SOURCE:AA
