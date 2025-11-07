Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met on Friday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the COP30 climate crisis conference in Belem, Brazil.

The two discussed a range of global and regional issues, Yilmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“In our meeting, we comprehensively addressed shared agenda items such as global peace, humanitarian crises, climate action, regional stability, and the strengthening of multilateralism,” he added.

The vice president emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with the UN.

Referring to Türkiye’s candidacy to host the COP31 climate summit, Yilmaz reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to work closely with the UN and all participating nations.