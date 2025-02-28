Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said during an interview he wants US President Donald Trump to be "more on our side", adding that it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to hold off Russian forces without American support.

"It will be difficult for us," Zelenskyy said on Thursday when asked by Fox News's Brett Baier if Ukraine can win or hold off Moscow without Washington's backing.

"That's why I'm here. That's why we speak about the future negotiations. It will be difficult without your support," the Ukrainian leader said after White House talks with Trump earlier in the day broke down.

Zelenskyy also said his relationship with the US president can be salvaged.

Zelenskyy 'overplayed his hands'

Meanwhile, Trump said that the meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House did not work great, and the Ukrainian leader overplayed his hand.

Speaking to reporters before he departed for Florida, Trump reiterated that he is looking for peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"From his standpoint, he very much overplayed his hand. We're looking for peace. We're not looking for somebody that's going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened," said Trump. "We're not looking to go into a 10-year war and play games."

Trump said Zelenskyy was looking to continue the war and "fight, fight, fight."