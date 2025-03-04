The century-old system of “foreign aid”, whereby wealthy countries provide support to poorer ones, is collapsing around us. Most people don’t seem to care. Isn’t it a waste of money? And why should the taxpayers in one country pay to help people somewhere far away? Isn’t foreign aid just a patronising white-saviour rehash of colonialism?

The collapse of foreign aid is a tragedy, not just for the world’s poor, but also for the countries making the cuts. Here’s why.

Historic numbers

Start with the numbers. On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump put an immediate freeze on all US foreign aid, and it is now being reported that less than 10 percent of spending will survive the freeze. This has kicked off a domino effect. The Netherlands was next, announcing 30 percent cuts . Now, the UK has announced cuts of a further 40 percent , leaving UK aid at less than half of 2020 levels. These three actions alone will wipe out over a quarter of global aid .

It is unlikely to stop there. Germany and Japan are now the largest remaining donors, but politicians there are already calling for cuts.

It’s not hard to see why the cuts are being made. Rich countries have plenty of debt, and problems of their own. Their voters are increasingly electing leaders who want to put their country first. They see foreign aid at best as an act of charity that doesn’t help them, and at worst as waste and corruption.

Foreign aid is not perfect, but it can be hugely beneficial both to the countries that receive it, and the donors themselves. It’s time to take on the lazy myths.

Seventeen million reasons

There’s no question that some foreign aid is wasted. That is most often when it is used to play politics rather than really help people, for example bribing Rwanda to house unwanted refugees. But there are a number of uses for foreign aid that have been proven to work, with extraordinary impact.

Gavi is a joint donor fund that many countries pay into, which provides vaccines for countries that struggle to afford them. It has been shown through rigorous academic research to have saved over seventeen million children’s lives over the last two decades. That’s more than the total number of deaths in World War I , at a cost of just a thousand dollars for every life saved.

But why should taxpayers in the UK or Japan pay for it?



Well, firstly, because as hard as life can feel for people in rich countries, we still live in an extraordinarily unequal world. Over a billion people live in countries where the entire annual healthcare spend per person is less than $100. That’s not enough for one doctor’s appointment in Europe, let alone treatments for complex diseases.



Although foreign aid is less than one percent of the budgets of most donor countries, it provides the majority of the entire health spending in several African countries.

The return on investment to donors