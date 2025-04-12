Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met on the sidelines of Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“The parties discussed the current state of affairs in the normalisation process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Ministers expressed readiness to continue the dialogue,” the statement added.

Speaking at a panel, Bayramov told attendees that the historical normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia began after the 2020 Karabakh War.

Last month, the two countries reached an agreement on the text of a peace treaty.

“In the next stage, this agreement will now be implemented. Once it is signed, the process will take its final form. We made a non-functioning process work. Necessary amendments will also be made to the Constitution of Armenia. In this way, land claims will be regulated,” he said.

Bayramov also praised Türkiye’s role in the region and emphasised the restoration of transportation links as a primary goal.

Echoing Bayramov, Mirzoyan affirmed that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan would bring prosperity to the region, promising to remove existing obstacles.