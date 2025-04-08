The United States could withdraw 10,000 troops from eastern Europe, NBC News reported, in a move some analysts fear would embolden Russia.

About 20,000 extra troops were deployed to the region in 2022 under former president Joe Biden, reinforcing NATO's eastern flank after Russia invaded Ukraine.

NBC on Tuesday cited six US and European officials confirming discussions about halving the deployment, focused on cutting numbers in Romania and Poland.

President Donald Trump is pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war in Ukraine since taking office but has failed to yet reach a breakthrough.

He has repeatedly criticised NATO, and insisted that Europe take more responsibility for its defence by boosting military spending and taking the lead in arming Ukraine.