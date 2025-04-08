INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe: report
Six officials tell NBC News that the 20,000 extra troops deployed in eastern Europe during the Biden administration may be halved by the Pentagon.
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe: report
Donald Trump meets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 13, 2025. [Pool via AP] / AP
April 8, 2025

The United States could withdraw 10,000 troops from eastern Europe, NBC News reported, in a move some analysts fear would embolden Russia.

About 20,000 extra troops were deployed to the region in 2022 under former president Joe Biden, reinforcing NATO's eastern flank after Russia invaded Ukraine.

NBC on Tuesday cited six US and European officials confirming discussions about halving the deployment, focused on cutting numbers in Romania and Poland.

President Donald Trump is pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war in Ukraine since taking office but has failed to yet reach a breakthrough.

He has repeatedly criticised NATO, and insisted that Europe take more responsibility for its defence by boosting military spending and taking the lead in arming Ukraine.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Rutte to US, Europe: Now's not the time to go alone

Any downsising of US forces would increase President Vladimir Putin's "willingness to meddle in various ways across the spectrum in Europe," Seth Jones, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told NBC.

About 100,000 American troops are currently stationed in Europe, with 65,000 based permanently on the continent, while the rest are rotating staff and reinforcements.

RelatedDonald Trump urges NATO members to pay their share or face Russian acts

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative