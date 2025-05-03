WORLD
Russia attacks Ukraine with 183 drones overnight
Moscow says 4 people injured in Ukraine’s massive drone attack on Friday.
Aftermath of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv / Reuters
May 3, 2025

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 183 drones and two ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian air force said early on Saturday.

Of the 183 drones, it said it had shot down 77 and that another 73 had fallen without causing any damage.

The Russian authorities also said that at least four people were injured in Ukraine's massive drone attack Friday night.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry statement, some 170 Ukrainian drones were shot down over six Russian regions overnight.

“During the past night, 170 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defence systems on duty from 22:00 to 05:00 (Moscow time, GMT1900-0200),” the ministry said.

Separately, the governor of the southern Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, reported that the port city of Novorossiysk suffered the most severe consequences.

“Three apartment buildings were damaged. As a result, according to preliminary data, four people were injured – two adults and two children,” he said.

This year, Ukraine launched several large-scale drone attacks on Russia, the biggest was registered in March, when 343 drones targeted Moscow and its suburbs, killing at least three people, injuring 17 others, and causing a halt of operations at the Russian capital's four airports.

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
