French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Israel to allow foreign press into the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza, as warnings of famine mount after 21 months of war.

"I ask that the free and independent press be allowed to access Gaza to show what is happening there and to bear witness," Barrot told France Inter radio in an interview from eastern Ukraine.

He spoke after the AFP news agency warned that the lives of Palestinian freelance journalists it was working with in Gaza were in danger.

Asked if France would help AFP stringers leave Gaza, Barrot said France was "addressing the issue" and hoped to be able to evacuate freelancers working with French journalists "in the coming weeks".

On Monday, a group of journalists called the Societe des Journalistes (Society of Journalists) sounded the alarm, urging "immediate intervention" to help reporters working in Gaza.

The SDJ cited the example of one such freelancer, a 30-year-old living with his family in Gaza, who reported on Sunday that his older brother "fell because of hunger".

"We have lost journalists in conflicts, we have had injuries and prisoners in our ranks, but none of us can remember seeing a colleague die of starvation," it said.